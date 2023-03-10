Video: Collina bizarrely suggests injury time could be scrapped in one-sided games

Sometimes you have to wonder where FIFA and UEFA are coming from with their ideas to enhance the beautiful game.

From the creation of the Nations League to the expansion of the Club World Cup, not to mention the implementation of VAR and all which that has entailed, it appears that there’s always something else that the powers that be want to bring in.

During an interview on Friday morning, the Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee even suggested that, in one-sided matches, there should be the option of scrapping injury-time.

Whatever next?!

