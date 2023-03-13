Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly both on alert as Raphinha seemingly faces an uncertain future at Barcelona this summer.

The Brazil international only joined Barca from Leeds United in the summer, but it seems the Catalan giants’ financial problems could mean they’d be tempted to sell him for a profit after just one year, according to Sport.

This has supposedly alerted Chelsea and Newcastle, according to Sport, with both clubs likely to be well aware of what Raphinha is capable of in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old may have been a little slow to get going in a Barcelona shirt, but he was superb in his time at Elland Road and would surely strengthen Chelsea or Newcastle if he were to join next season.

Chelsea need upgrades on flops like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, while Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future may also be in some doubt after an underwhelming loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to try putting together a more competitive squad under their wealthy Saudi owners, and a signing like Raphinha could really help Eddie Howe take the Magpies to the next level.