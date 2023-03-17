Manchester United and Chelsea pressing to sign £14m Premier League ace

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 19-year-old defensive midfielder at the end of the season.

Apparently Manchester United and Chelsea are pressing to sign the talented young midfielder and they will face competition from Premier League champions Manchester City as well. The defending champions reportedly have an advantage in the transfer race because of a buyout clause included in the player’s contract when he left Manchester City for Southampton in a £14 million deal.

??? Les clubs les plus pressants au moment T sur le dossier Roméo #Lavia sont #ManUtd & #ChelseaFC. #ManCity reste vigilant si départ cet été au milieu mais reste avantagé grâce à la clause de rachat inclus dans son contrat et la relation entre le #DiablesRouges & #Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/rwSyqFa0zR — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) March 17, 2023

The 19-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Saints and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for all three clubs.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea will have to add more depth to their midfield and Lavia could prove to be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Furthermore, Chelsea could lose N’Golo Kante on a free transfer in the summer and they will have to replace him adequately. Lavia could be the quality long-term alternative to the Frenchman and he could form a solid partnership at the base of Chelsea’s midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez.

The 19-year-old is likely to be tempted to join a top club especially if Southampton are relegated to the Championship at the end of the campaign. He has the potential to develop into a top-class player and a move to Chelsea or Manchester United could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.