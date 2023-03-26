Moussa Diaby is said to be a target of Newcastle United as the Magpies look for some big-name players to add to their squad.

This is according to journalist Dean Jones, who spoke to GIVEMESPORT about the Diaby rumour.

Newcastle are very much in with a shout of Champions League football next season and Diaby is a name that has been linked with the Magpies for some time now as the Tyneside club look for some marquee players to sign under the new ownership regime.

“There is still interest in him from Newcastle. He’s not the only one that they’re looking at. But he’s one of the key names that they’ve been talking about.” said Jones.

After a 31-goal and assist contribution season in 2021/22, Diaby has 12 goals and seven assists in 35 matches this campaign, as Leverkusen find themselves 8th in the Bundesliga and in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

With their league position suggesting that they could miss out on European football for next season, Leverkusen will hope that they go all the way in the Europa League which will get them into the Champions League so they have a strong chance of keeping hold of their main man in Diaby and fending off interest for him from across Europe.