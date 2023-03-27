Report: Surprise clause could derail Tottenham move for Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich recently parted ways with manager Julian Nagelsmann and appointed Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

The 35-year-old German manager has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few days and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on appointing him as the replacement for Antonio Conte.

According to reports in Germany via Fichajes, there is a clause in Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich contract that could complicate his appointment at the north London club.

Apparently, he has an agreement with Bayern Munich that his new club will have to pay a significant amount of money to the German club if they want the 35-year-old manager to take over this season.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to fork out the kind of money for Nagelsmann in the coming weeks.

Alternatively, the north London club could look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season and let the German take over during the summer. However, that could be a risky decision, especially with Tottenham’s top-four hopes on the line.

The 35-year-old impressed with his exciting attacking football in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a quality addition to Tottenham.

The Londoners have a number of quality attackers at their disposal and their squad is well-suited to high-intensity attacking football. Nagelsmann could be the ideal candidate to replace Conte and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the German manager has been linked with Real Madrid as well who are eyeing up potential replacements for Carlo Ancelotti after a disappointing domestic campaign.