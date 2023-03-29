Liverpool’s midfield target in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is said to be dreaming of a transfer to Barcelona in the summer.

Amrabat was said to be the target of a few top European clubs in January as a result of his excellent performances for Morocco at the Qatar World Cup, with his brother Nordin confirming via VoetbalPremier the interest from some of the clubs.

Footmercato are now reporting that despite Liverpool’s interest in Amrabat, the 26-year old is said to have his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were said to have gone in for the midfielder on deadline day, offering a loan with an option-to-buy according to Nordin, an offer that Fiorentina flat-out rejected.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Amrabat can also play as a central defender, a skillset he impressively demonstrated out in Qatar with his nation and his versatility is something that many teams appreciate.

Amrabat’s contract with Fiorentina runs out in 2024 and there has been no talk of a contract extension for the player, which could mean that the Serie A man may find himself on the move this summer.

Whether he gets his dream move to Barcelona or ends up elsewhere is something that is yet to be confirmed, but the race for his signature this summer promises to be a very fierce one.