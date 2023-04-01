Video: Man City almost out of sight against Liverpool as Gundogan makes it 3-1

If Liverpool were hopeful of keeping themselves in the game until the last knockings, Ilkay Gundogan virtually put Man City out of sight with a third goal for Manchester City coming just a few minutes after Kevin De Bruyne had put the hosts ahead.

Mo Salah had slammed the visitors in front with a fine finish before a wonderful Jack Grealish assist allowed Julian Alvarez to equalise.

It stayed at 1-1 until half time, but within eight minutes of the restart, Liverpool were left wondering how the German was allowed to finish so easily and almost end this game as a contest.

