There is some degree of concern behind the scenes at Crystal Palace over the fitness of Wilfried Zaha after his injury in the game against Leicester City.

The Ivory Coast international had to go off for Palace and will now require a scan on a groin problem, with some concern inside Selhurst Park ahead of these tests.

It is seen as a positive that Zaha was mobile enough to go to a boxing game last night, but it remains to be seen what the overall prognosis will be once he’s been properly assessed, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail…

? ‘Wilfried Zaha will have key scan on the groin injury he suffered against Leicester on Monday. Fact he was mobile enough to go to the boxing last night is seen as a positive but there remains concern heading into tomorrow’s tests.’ (@SamiMokbel81_DM) #CPFC pic.twitter.com/lCKVcLYEjM — Drizzy ? (@DrizzyCPFC) April 2, 2023

Zaha is a hugely important player for Roy Hodgson’s side, so they’ll be hoping he can return as soon as possible and help the club from being dragged into a potential relegation battle.