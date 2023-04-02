Manchester United monitoring 23-year-old Premier League ace ahead of summer move

Chelsea signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has done reasonably well for the London club so far and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are keen on making his move permanent at the end of the season.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Chelsea are plotting a summer move for the player but they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester united.

The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring Joao Felix’s progress at the London club and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international is reportedly a long-term target for the Red Devils who are looking to add to their attack.

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford. The arrival of Joao Felix will add some much-needed depth to Erik ten Hag’s attack. The Portuguese international could lead the line for Manchester United allowing Rashford to play in his natural role as the left-sided winger.

Manchester United signed Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season and the Dutchman is set to return to his parent club in the summer.

Bringing in a quality attacker should be a top priority for the Red Devils and Felix certainly has the quality to be a success for them in the Premier League.