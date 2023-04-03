Leeds supporter unhappy with Javi Gracia decision vs Arsenal

Javi Gracia has been criticised by a Leeds supporter for his decision to leave Luke Ayling one-on-one with Gabriel Martinelli at the weekend.

Leeds lost 4-1 to Arsenal on Saturday as goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ben White and Grant Xhaka kept the Gunners eight points clear at the top of the league.

However, after the match, Conor McGilligan of the One Leeds Fan Channel slammed his club’s manager for his decision in having Ayling as the only man marking Martinelli during the match.

“Luke Ayling was just getting mauled there and I know Martinelli is unbelievable, don’t get me wrong, but give yourself a chance.

“And maybe that tactically as well, Leeds got it wrong and Gracia got it wrong. We weren’t doubling up on that at all. It just seemed to be Luke Ayling exposed against him every single time which is naturally just going to be a disaster.”

The defeat leaves Leeds above the relegation only on goal difference with their next match coming against Nottingham Forest coming tomorrow at 19:45 BST.