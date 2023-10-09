Victor Orta eyes Leeds United reunion at Sevilla with manager

Former Leeds United director Victor Orta, now at Sevilla, is reportedly eyeing up a reunion with manager Javi Gracia.

Sevilla have just sacked Jose Luis Mendilibar, and it seems that Orta could now be keen to work with Gracia again by bringing him in as his replacement.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, as Gracia didn’t exactly do the best job in his time at Leeds recently, but he has plenty of experience at the highest level.

There’ll be plenty in Spain who rate Gracia highly, so he could be a decent option for Sevilla to consider for the time being.

