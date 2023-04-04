Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals issue with one rumoured Chelsea managerial candidate

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Chelsea seem to have a long list of names on their list of targets to replace Graham Potter as manager, but one issue is that Roberto De Zerbi will not be moving from Brighton during the season.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, as he provides an update on the Blues’ manager search, still insisting that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann looks to be the frontrunner for the job.

De Zerbi has been hugely impressive at Brighton, however, so it’s not too surprising to see his name coming up as a potential option for Chelsea in a report from the Independent.

Still, it seems one issue with the Italian tactician is that he would not be available straight away, whereas Nagelsmann and a few other big names like Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino are currently unattached.

Roberto De Zerbi to Chelsea?

“The manager search continues, Nagelsmann remain frontrunner but still waiting on the club to make final decision,” Romano said.

“I included Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim in the list; De Zerbi will not leave Brighton during the season, no updates on the others. The conversation continue to find a solution as soon as possible.”

It’s not entirely clear if going for De Zerbi would be the right move anyway, though, as Potter struggled to make that step up from Brighton to Chelsea, and there’s no guarantee De Zerbi would fare any better.

