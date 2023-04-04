“Chaotic” – Gary Neville slams Chelsea owners for behaving like kids in a candy shop

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the Chelsea ownership for being too chaotic and behaving like kids in a candy shop with their recruitment.

The Blues have made huge investments in a number of big-name signings since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali purchased the club from Roman Abramovich, and Neville has criticised them for so much ‘flip-flopping’ with their strategy.

See the video below as the Sky Sports pundit picks apart the issues at Chelsea, saying something doesn’t feel right with the ownership at the moment…

This is certainly becoming hard to argue with, even if it will take time for this new regime to get going after the lengthy and successful Abramovich era, which surprisingly came to an end last year due to sanctions on Russia following the war in Ukraine.

Graham Potter has just been sacked as manager and it seems vital that Chelsea get their next appointment right as it arguably looks like they should never have parted company with Thomas Tuchel in the first place.