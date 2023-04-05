Chelsea legend spotted in the stands for Liverpool game and could take surprise caretaker role

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was spotted in the stands for yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool and it seems he could reportedly be set for a surprise return to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has not had the easiest start to life in management, struggling in a stint as Chelsea boss a few years ago and also recently losing his job at Everton after a hugely disappointing season.

Still, it seems Chelsea are considering bringing Lampard back to the club just to steady the ship until the end of the season in a caretaker role before a new full time appointment is made, according to the Sun.

The report notes that Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, but it could be worth bringing Lampard in for the end of this campaign so that the Blues’ next manager can get a proper pre-season to prepare the squad for 2023/24.

Although Lampard didn’t do too well in his time as Chelsea manager, he seems a decent short-term option for the west London giants during this difficult period.