Frank Lampard could be set for a shock return to the Stamford Bridge dugout as Chelsea continue their search for a new permanent manager.

After Graham Potter was relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager on Sunday, his assistant Bruno Saltor was placed in charge of the team for yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool, but now it seems Lampard could be brought back on an interim basis to hold the fort until a new manager is appointed.

This is according to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, who says that the club have opened talks with Lampard over a return, just over two years since he was sacked as manager.

The Blues hierarchy are said to want a new permanent manager in place in time for Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid in seven days’ time, with one of Julian Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique most likely to take over.

Lampard was in attendance at Stamford Bridge yesterday for the 0-0 draw with the Reds, which could suggest talks over his interim appointment could be further along than we think.

If appointed, he will be placed straight in charge for Chelsea’s match against Wolves on Saturday.