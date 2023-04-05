Frank Lampard is edging ever closer to a return to Chelsea as interim boss with the club continuing their search for a permanent appointment.

The news around a possible Lampard return surfaced this evening via Jacob Steinberg, who said that talks were progressing over appointing the 44-year old as interim boss until the end of the season.

Now, the appointment looks set to be confirmed by the club very soon, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting the “Here We Go!”, saying the former Blues player has accepted a short-term deal that will see him begin his second stint as manager of the club.

It is anticipated that he will be in the dugout for Chelsea’s clash against Wolves on Saturday along with Ashley Cole, Joe Edwards and Chris Jones who were with the ex-midfielder during his time in charge of Everton.

With this appointment, the Chelsea hierarchy are said to be continuing the groundwork to find the next permanent boss for next season and beyond, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique the frontrunners for the vacancy.