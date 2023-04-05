Man United eye transfer of Premier League star as decision made on Marcel Sabitzer’s future

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in the middle of the park next season, and Ward-Prowse has had a fine career in the Premier League, long looking like a player who could make the step up to representing one of the top flight’s bigger clubs.

It now seems the England international is attracting plenty of interest ahead of this summer, with Man Utd alongside Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa as potential suitors, according to Football Insider.

It will surely be difficult for Southampton to keep hold of Ward-Prowse if they end up getting relegated, so United fans will hope their club can take advantage and bring in this intelligent, technically gifted midfield player.

The report adds that loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is expected to return to Bayern Munich, so there’s no doubt the team could do with bringing in someone like Ward-Prowse to give them more options in midfield.

The 28-year-old might not be the biggest name in world football, but he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.