Newcastle United picked up a morale-boosting win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and Callum Wilson will be delighted to have found the back of the net.

The 31-year-old has had a difficult campaign and he has been criticised for his mediocre performances.

Wilson scored his 8th goal of the season and help secure a vital win for his side in the race for Champions League qualification.

The striker has now revealed on the Footballer’s football podcast that he was expecting to come on at the 65th minute but manager Eddie Howe kept him on the bench longer and he was brought onto the pitch with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

Wilson added that he was determined to make an impact and prove his worth.

“It wasn’t until the 80th minute when I was coming on. All of a sudden you were meant to come on at 65, then it’s 80, and it’s 15 minutes gone. “For me then I’m even more angry at the situation, just like ‘nah this isn’t happening to me’. “I’m going on now and showing and reminding everybody what time it is. It’s about making an impact. I feel refreshed and recharged, and I’m training well and you carry that on to the game and it just gives the manager a decision to make now.”

The goal against Manchester United will certainly give him a major confidence boost and it will be interesting to see if he can cement his place as a regular starter in the coming months.