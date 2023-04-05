Opinion: What Chelsea fans should expect from Luis Enrique and why he’s the perfect fit for the Blues

Although it would seem that the signing of Luis Enrique by Chelsea is far from being concluded at present, they west Londoners would be foolish to look elsewhere for a number of reasons.

For a start he won’t suffer fools gladly and will impose his strong personality on the playing staff immediately.

Believed to be a straight talker, he’ll not put up with any nonsense and whilst that’s not to say that Graham Potter did, the demeanour of the pair is like chalk and cheese.

Luis Enrique isn’t fussed about being the nice guy and all he cares about is getting results. His belief transmits to his players, as we saw not only when Barcelona won their second ever treble, but also, incredibly, when they came back in that epic Champions League game against PSG.

As The Independent noted at the time, rather than dismiss that game as being over, Luis Enrique simply said “we can score six,” and that’s precisely the optimistic tone that Chelsea fans need to here from a potential manager that loves to attack from first minute to last.

He’s used to working with elite players and winning the big trophies and he is a man with Champions League and league title winning pedigree.

Will he demand total commitment from his players? Absolutely. If you’re paying them hundreds of thousands of pounds a week, then that should be a given, right?

Tactically astute, forward-thinking and creative, he is a cut above any other manager out there and available at present, and Chelsea will regret not moving quickly to secure his services.