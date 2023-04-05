At present the Glazer family remain in charge of Manchester United and, though it’s unclear if and when any of the bidders for potential ownership may take over, if at all, one of them is unconcerned by reported UK Government interest in their proposals.

Bloomberg had noted that there were concerns’ about Sheikh Jassim’s bid because internal Government analysis had flagged up previous regulatory failings of the Qatar Islamic Bank.

The Guardian (subscription required) suggested at the end of March that the Qatari’s remained confident of a successful bid, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe also apparently having a second bid accepted.

That scenario appears to have remained unchanged at this point as the Daily Mail understand that those involved in the bid have ‘no concerns.’

What the potential Government intervention does do of course is delay proceedings further, when a swift resolution to the situation is surely the best outcome for all parties.

Of course, there remains the possibility that the Glazers decide not to sell and, therefore, the entire process can just be seen as an exercise in inflating their ego.

As it is, it’s believed that both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bids are world record bids, but are short of a reported (by The Telegraph) £6bn wanted by the Glazers.

With this season soon coming to a close, the close season would appear to be a more likely timeline for all of these matters to be concluded.