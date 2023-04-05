Video: Leeds’ Weston McKennie produces beautiful crunching tackle vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United secured a massive three points on Tuesday night as the Yorkshire club were 2-1 winners over Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra helped Javi Gracia’s side to the win and moved them up to 13th in the Premier League table.

Although Sinisterra’s goal was the outstanding moment in the match, a tackle from Weston McKennie also got fans off of their seats as the USA international stopped Neco Williams from starting an attack.

The tackle can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Premier 5 

