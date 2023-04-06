Arsenal begin talk over a new contract for winger who is out of contract this summer

Reiss Nelson is set to be offered a new contract by Arsenal with his current deal at the Emirates set to expire at the end of June.

Nelson has made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring three times, with one of those goals coming in Arsenal’s dramatic 3-2 league win over Bournemouth at the start of March.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arteta is keen to keep Nelson at the club, who has been part of the club’s first team for six years, making 59 appearances in that time.

Reiss Nelson celebrates scoring for Arsenal

The winger spent two seasons out on loan from 2018 to 2022 with Hoffenheim and Feyernoord for whom he scored a combined 11 goals, so his time abroad will have certainly boosted Mikel Arteta’s trust in him.

The Mirror have reported in the last month that Nice have shown an interest in Nelson, but it looks like they will miss out on the 23-year old with this news of Arsenal’s desire to keep their player.

 

 

