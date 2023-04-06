Documents for Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea have been signed as fans wait for official announcement

Chelsea are edging ever closer to the appointment of Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of this season as the club search for a permanent name.

David Ornstein announced yesterday that an agreement in principle had been reached between Lampard and Chelsea to reconvene, just over two years since the 44-year old was sacked as permanent manager of the Blues.

Now it seems Lampard has said yes to a shock return to Stamford Bridge as he agrees to hold the fort until the summer as Todd Boehly and co. continue their search for a new manager to take over for next season and beyond.

Fabrizio Romano has just reported in the past half an hour that the documents for the appointment have officially been signed, with the journalist also confirming in the tweet that Ashley Cole will be part of Lampard’s coaching staff.

A club statement is all that is needed now, with Lampard expected to take training ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Wolves over the weekend which is followed by the Blues’ Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.