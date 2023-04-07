Collymore’s column: Lampard is back at Chelsea but the Blues need Conte, Moyes is living a charmed life and Messi is destined for Barcelona return

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore discusses some of football’s biggest talking points, including Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea, David Moyes’ West Ham future and Lionel Messi’s potential Barcelona homecoming, plus much more.

If Chelsea are bringing former managers back, where is Antonio Conte?

Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea is something I have seen coming for a long time. I have said previously that I expect him to take charge several times throughout his managerial career, and I was right.

His appointment is one that makes sense too. Todd Boehly needed someone to come in and steady the ship and bring the ‘feel-good factor’ back to the Bridge, and Lampard does that.

In the meantime, the club will obviously be out looking for a permanent manager to take charge next season and I am amazed that even though we’ve seen a whole host of names linked with the position, Antonio Conte hasn’t been one. Why should Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique be ahead of Conte; a man who has already won everything at Chelsea? – He is also a manager that rules with an iron fist so he wouldn’t be scared to clear out the deadwood in the summer. In my opinion, Conte is the most obvious choice so I am stunned he isn’t being mentioned more.

Chelsea trio have chance to play for summer moves…

As for Chelsea’s playing squad and what Lampard will bring, it’s fair to say that Mason Mount is the obvious one to watch. With some of Europe’s biggest clubs linked with signing him in the summer, if anyone can get him to sign a new contract at Chelsea, it’ll probably be Lampard. But that’s assuming Chelsea actually want him to stay because they have to offload some players at the end of the season, their squad is simply too big and Mount is one player who could bring in a decent transfer fee. But I think for the player himself, if he is not 100 per cent committed to staying at Chelsea beyond this season then Lampard’s presence alone won’t be enough to convince him otherwise. Lampard is clever though – he’ll know all the right things to say to get Mount firing again so I do expect to see an upturn in form.

Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two others who are facing uncertain futures. I don’t think Pulisic has pulled up any trees since he moved from Borussia Dortmund and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue to be perceived as the bag egg but I am sure Lampard will open the door to anyone who can do a job between now and the end of the season so it’s very possible that both come back into the picture.

The remainder of the season offers not only Mount, but also Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and probably Edouard Mendy too, the opportunity to play if they’re given the chance, and perform well in order to secure summer transfers elsewhere.

David Moyes is living a charmed life at West Ham…

We’ve already seen 12 managers go this season and those have all come at times when the club’s owners feel there is enough time left in the season to salvage their campaigns. I really do fear for David Moyes. The one excuse West Ham don’t have is the support network around the manager though. Moyes has got Alan Irvine and Kevin Nolan alongside him and they’re proper footballing people so whether or not the club will get rid of the manager and look to promote an interim boss until the end of the season, I don’t know, but I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Nolan throws his name into the mix. He is someone who could rattle a few cages in the dressing room and rally the troops.

As for a possible permanent replacement, there is obviously Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers available, but nobody knows how either feel about immediately returning to the dugout. West Ham is a really good club for either of those two managers though so if they lose to Fulham on the weekend, it could very well happen, but I certainly wouldn’t rule out an in-house appointment until at least the end of the season.

Every manager has a shelf life though, and unfortunately for Moyes, it looks like he is coming to the end of his at West Ham. I cannot, for the life of me, see him being in charge for pre-season, put it that way.

Declan Rice is not a £100m player…

I have been disappointed with Declan Rice this season.

I certainly don’t think he is worth £100m based on his current form. I wouldn’t be surprised if either Manchester clubs offers £50m or £60m, perhaps with a little bit more in add-ons, in the summer for him, but I certainly can’t see any club stumping up £100m for him, and obviously, if the Hammers do go down there is no way they’re getting that kind of money for him.

Liverpool will have their say in the title race this weekend…

The big game this weekend is Liverpool against leaders Arsenal.

I actually think Liverpool will win that game (I’m going 2-1). It’s at Anfield – I wonder if Mikel Arteta has rolled out the training ground speakers this week in preparation for the game.

Jurgen Klopp rested several key players last time out against Chelsea so I expect to see a much better performance this weekend. I am sure Klopp would have told the team that if they can get a result against Arsenal then it could be the result they need to give them that momentum to go on a solid run until the end of the season.

Getting into the top four is a long shot, but a win over Arsenal would be a huge incentive to then go and win the last nine remaining games.

Lionel Messi is destined to return to Barcelona…

If Lionel Messi did return to Barcelona, it would be simply amazing!

He obviously feels he has life left in him to perform at the highest level in Europe and he’s not wrong. He knows that La Liga is a more competitive league than Ligue 1 and Barcelona is his club. Barcelona’s fans are his fans and being heckled and booed by PSG’s supporters recently is only reaffirming that.

Apart from the obvious reasons, it is understandable why Barcelona would want him back too. Messi’s presence will provide a massive incentive for the world’s best players to join. If you’re a professional and you have the chance to play with the great man himself for a season or two, you’re not missing out on that opportunity, so by being able to say ‘Come and play with Messi’, Barcelona will be in a great position to beat the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool to some of the world’s best upcoming talent. He would only improve their chances of building their next-generation squad.

I hope it happens.