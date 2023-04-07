Former Man United manager on the verge of surprise route back into football after sabbatical

It’s been 18 months since one former Manchester United manager has been seen in a dugout, but that could all be about to change if reported rumours are accurate.

By the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford, the knives were out for the Norwegian, and though it may clearly have been a wrench for the club to bring the curtain down on his time there, it was the right decision.

Since then, Solskjaer has had something of a sabbatical, and kept an extremely low profile.

However, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has noted that he’s on a three-man Club Brugge shortlist alongside Ronny Deila and Dino Toppmoller.

?? Ronny #Deila réfléchit à son avenir au #Standard & a demandé des garanties sportives à sa direction au niveau du #mercato. Dans le cas contraire, le coach ?? pourrait céder aux sirènes du #Clubbrugge qui l’a placé – avec Dino #Toppmoller & OG #Solskjaer – dans sa shortlist. pic.twitter.com/59hhsjRIHi — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) April 5, 2023

At present, Club Brugge find themselves sat in fifth in the Belgian Pro League and a mammoth 19 points away from leaders, Genk.

Whilst it would seem to be a surprise to find Solskjaer being put forward for a job at a club that isn’t in one of the top five European leagues, were he successful in his application, it allows him to build his reputation back up ‘under the radar.’

The scrutiny that he eventually came under as results got worse and worse for Man United clearly took their toll on him, to the point where he was unable to offer explanations in interviews as to why his team couldn’t get the results desired.

In many respects his players hung him out to dry and that’s surely something he doesn’t want repeated, hence slipping back into the game through the back door.