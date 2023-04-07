According to a recent report from Portuguese news outlet Record (via Sport Witness), Newcastle United FC is reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon’s defensive midfielder, Manuel Ugarte.

The Premier League club is said to be among a number of English top-flight teams who are keen to bring the Sporting player to England, with Tottenham also rumoured to be in the running.

Although Ugarte has a €60 million release clause in his contract with Sporting, the Portuguese side might be willing to sell him for a lower fee, given their need to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window.

The report claims that there is “growing interest” from Newcastle who have promised to move forward with an “official proposal” for the player in the summer.

However, Newcastle may need to raise funds themselves to adhere to the Financial Fair Play rule before they can splash out on the midfielder.

The Magpies are currently in a strong position to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League this season, which would not only help them attract top-tier players but also provide a significant financial boost.

Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, is keen to make some significant additions to his squad in the summer transfer window.

Should Newcastle successfully qualify for Europe, they would be in a strong position to bolster their squad and make a real statement of intent ahead of the 2023/24 season.