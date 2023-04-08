Tottenham star criticised for his ‘terrible’ performance against Brighton

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has come under criticism for his performance in their 2-1 win over Brighton.

Spurs secured all three points, but Dier’s perforamance was singled out for his mistakes in the game, including giving away the ball multiple times, which led to the criticism from football writer Andrew Gaffney.

Gaffney tweeted his disappointment, stating that “Eric Dier is terrible, man.”

Tottenham’s win was crucial for their hopes of finishing in the top four, with goals from Heung-min Son and Harry Kane securing the victory. Brighton were a constant threat throughout the match, and had two goals denied as well as a penalty claim that was not given.

With reports suggesting that Tottenham are looking to sign a centre-back in the summer, it is possible that Dier could be on his way out of the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United attacker a doubt for Aston Villa
Todd Boehly set to offload two Chelsea midfielders
Isak praises Howe’s in-game management following impressive Brentford comeback

He is linked him a move to AS Roma, where former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on reuniting with him.

Dier joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has made 356 appearances for the club and has 13 goals and 12 assists.

More Stories Eric Dier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.