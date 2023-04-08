Video: Scenes as Cristian Stellini and De Zerbi are sent off following a big fight in the dugout

Both Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi have been sent off following a big row between the two benches broke out.

This came after Brighton’s goal was ruled out for handball. Welbeck did extremely well to turn past Hojbjerg but his attempt at goal seemed to deflect off the arm of Mac Allister before finding the back of the net.

The VAR had a look at it and disallowed the goal. Soon after a fight broke out in the dug out. There was a lot pushing and shoving between the two sides with De Zerbi at the thick of it. Both of them were shown a red card for failing to control their team members.

Alasdair Gold reported that the referee got it wrong with the decision to send Stellini off since he was not involved. He also claimed that De Zerbi has been winding up the Spurs bench all game.

The pair of them were also involved in a confrontation before the game started. De Zerbi seemed to be agitated by the Spurs manager for some reason.

