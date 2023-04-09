Manchester United’s hopes of landing Jeremie Frimpong this summer ‘will also depend’ on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s situation at the club, Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

The Englishman finds himself competing with Diogo Dalot for starting minutes in the first-XI, though it remains unclear as to who will prevail in that particular battle for the summer.

“Manchester United have Jeremie Frimpong on their radar since October, he’s appreciated but it will also depend on the situation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” the Italian reporter wrote. “I reported two days ago that his agent also met with Bayern and Barcelona, these were normal meetings and it’s still no time for official bids or negotiations, also because Bayern have not made any decision yet on João Cancelo and Barça are still quiet due to Financial Fair Play.”

The No.29 hasn’t amassed the most inspiring numbers across all competitions this term, registering just one assist in 23 appearances compared to the Leverkusen man’s 17 goal contributions in 37 appearances.

The former Crystal Palace star’s largely positive form this term has certainly thrown a spanner into the works ahead of the summer, in which Erik ten Hag could be forced into making a particularly ruthless call.

With Luke Shaw having signed a long-term contract at the club, solidifying the position on the opposite flank can only be a positive for the Red Devils moving forward.

At 25 years of age, Wan-Bissaka still has a future in the game, though a contract expiring in 2024 means that a definitive decision on his future will have to be made, even if selling for a cut-price fee in the upcoming window.