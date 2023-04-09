Tottenham inform Portuguese giants that they will make offer for their player this summer

Tottenham will make an offer for Manuel Ugarte this summer after the Uruguayan’s impressive two seasons at Sporting Lisbon.

This is according to Sport Witness (h/t Record) who say that they have told Sporting to expect an offer for the midfielder this summer.

Ugarte has enjoyed a successful time at Sporting, winning the Portuguese League Cup last season, while this campaign his side are into the Europa League quarter-finals after beating Arsenal in the last 16 on penalties.

A Bola have said that Spurs’ interest in the 21-year old first came about in November as they got a good glimpse of him during their Champions League group stage clashes against the Portuguese side earlier in the campaign.

Ugarte featured for Sporting against Arsenal in the Europa League and was sent off in the second leg

SW also say that Ugarte’s contract with Sporting runs out in 2026, but he does have a €60million buyout clause, a fee Spurs may have to cough up if they are to secure his signing because he has those three years remaining.

Primarily played as a holding midfielder, Ugarte would be a very tidy upgrade on Oliver Skipp and for €60million he has the potential to be a great signing.

