Reiss Nelson is yet to sign a contract extension with Arsenal which has led to Brighton putting themselves in the running to sign him this summer.

Brighton’s interest in Nelson is reported by the Daily Mail, who say the Seagulls could give him regular first-team action at the Amex with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal.

Nelson has just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals, with this season his first one back at Arsenal after two consecutive seasons on loan at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord, but it doesn’t look like he will get ahead of the aforementioned Martinelli and Saka.

Nelson’s contract at the Emirates runs out in June and despite the Mail reporting at the start of last month that Arsenal had opened contract talks with him, there doesn’t seem to be any progress made in that regard.

With Brighton’s winger cohort consisting of Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March, Nelson could be a fine addition to Roberto de Zerbi’s side who are proving this season that they are ready to compete at the top end of the Premier League.