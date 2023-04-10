Brighton keen on Arsenal winger who is yet to sign contract extension at the club

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Reiss Nelson is yet to sign a contract extension with Arsenal which has led to Brighton putting themselves in the running to sign him this summer.

Brighton’s interest in Nelson is reported by the Daily Mail, who say the Seagulls could give him regular first-team action at the Amex with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal.

Nelson has just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals, with this season his first one back at Arsenal after two consecutive seasons on loan at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord, but it doesn’t look like he will get ahead of the aforementioned Martinelli and Saka.

Nelson scored a crucial last-minute winner for Arsenal against Bournemouth last month

Nelson’s contract at the Emirates runs out in June and despite the Mail reporting at the start of last month that Arsenal had opened contract talks with him, there doesn’t seem to be any progress made in that regard.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal-linked Juventus midfielder could leave club this summer leaving Italians concerned
Stan Collymore responds to Roy Keane’s “baby” comments on Andy Robertson
Tottenham target Barcelona winger who is part of trio Xavi is keen to offload

With Brighton’s winger cohort consisting of Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March, Nelson could be a fine addition to Roberto de Zerbi’s side who are proving this season that they are ready to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

 

More Stories Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.