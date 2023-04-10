Erik Ten Hag has been impressed with Harry Maguire.

Although he is still Manchester United’s captain, Maguire, 30, has barely featured under Ten Hag.

Slipping down in the side’s pecking order following the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Maguire has been limited to just six Premier League starts this season.

One of those starts did come last time out against Everton though. Recalled to the side’s starting lineup in place of Varane, United’s skipper enjoyed a decent game that saw the Red Devils keep a clean sheet after running out deserving 2-0 winners.

Consequently, the Englishman’s resolute performance has seen him earn the praise of his manager, who labelled the 30-year-old a ‘dominating’ force.

“Maguire was dominating, dictating. This is a different Harry to what I’ve seen in the first weeks and months,” Ten Hag told the club’s official website.

“He’s taking so much initiative, dominating his opponent, stepping in, bringing passes… so a really great performance.”

Maguire’s long-term future at Old Trafford is uncertain. Although the defender has up to three more years left on his deal, he has been heavily linked with a surprise return to former club Leicester City (The Sun).