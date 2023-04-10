Anthony Gordon has been warned that his behaviour, which saw him lash out at manager Eddie Howe on Saturday, could lead to Newcastle United putting him up for sale.

Former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore was far from impressed with the winger’s behaviour after he was substituted off with a few minutes to play against Brentford on the weekend.

Spotted storming over to Howe and aggressively shrugging him off, Gordon has faced strong criticism from Collymore for what the ex-attacker labelled an ‘absolute disgrace’.

Although the wide-attacker only joined the Magpies from Everton in January, Gordon, 22, has featured in seven matches under Howe, although the majority of those appearances have come from the bench.

And Saturday’s game against Brentford, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Toon, was no different.

Subbed on at halftime and subbed back off with a few minutes to go in favour of Matt Ritchie, Gordon allowed his frustration to boil over after taking his manager’s decision to heart. The 22-year-old fumed and his reaction was captured by a fan in the stadium, and now Collymore has had his say on the incident.

“I, like many of you, have seen the clip of Anthony Gordon clashing with Eddie Howe after he was substituted off against Brentford on Saturday,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“What on earth is he doing?! – He has done absolutely nothing to warrant a big move to Newcastle. Let’s be real here – the only reason he got that transfer is because he’s English, had five good games in an Everton shirt and the Toffees are skint.

“For Gordon to come off the pitch and take the time to walk over to the manager and have a go at him was an absolute disgrace.

“Every manager in the world would have seen that clip and will now be wondering if Gordon is a bad egg. Regardless of if he spends the rest of his career at St James’ Park or not, his actions last weekend aren’t going to do his reputation any good and will certainly damage his chances of representing England in the future.

“To treat a down-to-earth, decent guy like Howe that way, and during a time when everyone associated with Newcastle are buzzing as well, was just such a bad decision from the kid. He needs to issue a public apology as soon as possible and beg his manager for forgiveness because he just can’t do what he did and expect to come out the other side looking good. If he continues with this level of disrespect, Newcastle will move on from him very quickly.”

