Arsenal ready to compete with AC Milan for 21-goal forward

Arsenal are interested in signing the Lille striker Jonathan David at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Canadian international has impressed with his performances in the French league, and the Gunners are looking to bring him in during the summer transfer window as per Calciomercato.it.

It is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to bring in a reliable goalscorer. Gabriel Jesus is the only recognised striker at the club and Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his squad if Arsenal wants to compete for the major trophies.

Signing another quality striker should be a top priority for Arsenal this summer and David would be a superb long-term acquisition.

The 23-year-old has proven his quality in France and he could be tempted to take the next step in his career and move to the Premier League. The striker has 21 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a fee with the French outfit for the talented Canadian international.

Arsenal will face competition from Italian giants AC Milan who are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements as well.

It remains to be seen whether David is keen to join the North London club in the summer. He will be hoping to play regularly and Arsenal might not be able to provide him with such assurances.

On the other hand, he could get ample game time at AC Milan, who will need to find a quality long-term alternative to Olivier Giroud.

That said, Arsenal were well-placed to win the league title this season and they are set to play in the Champions League next year. They have the financial resources to have muscle AC Milan in the transfer chase as well. The Gunners are likely to be a more attractive option for the player and the selling club.