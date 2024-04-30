Man United watch 24-goal striker, he could be available for only £30 million

Manchester United are in the market for a new striker this summer as they prepare for the departure of Anthony Martial.

Currently, Rasmus Hojlund is the only recognised striker at the club and in his debut season at Old Trafford, the youngster has done well.

However, he needs support upfront in terms of sharing the burden of goals and helping the team.

The names linked with a move to Old Trafford are Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Brian Brobbey and Serhou Guirassy.

Now, another name has entered the picture and he could be one to watch as a potential summer signing for Man United.

Lille striker Jonathan David has been scouted by Man United, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Lille forward, who is 24 years old, hasn’t reached his prime yet but he might go to the next level in his career with the right move.

According to the report, Lille values David at about £30 million, mostly since his current contract ends in the summer of 2025.

David is being watched by Man United and is also being pursued by Inter Milan, AC Milan and Aston Villa.

A move to England is said to be “more likely” than one to Italy.

Since the beginning of the year, the Canada international has been extremely productive, taking his goals tally to 24 goals across all competitions and recording hat-tricks in the league and cup.

David would be a bargain signing for Man United

The summer transfer market opens in mid-June, so although there hasn’t been an official bid for the striker, expect the competition to heat up in the coming weeks.

Considering how expensive goal scorers these days tend to be, he may also be economical with the transfer price being quoted.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of a number of Man United players, the club expect to raise funds from sales in addition to their transfer kitty to make big signings this summer.