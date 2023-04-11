Chelsea have announced that they have extended the contract of Ben Chilwell by two years after he has proved to be a crucial player for the Blues.

The new deal for Chilwell will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2027, which will be his seventh year at the club, provided everything continues to go swimmingly for the 26-year old.

Since joining the Blues from Leicester in August 2020, Chilwell has proved himself to be one of the best leftbacks in England, making 80 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

The fullback’s first and only trophy to date at Stamford Bridge came in 2021 when he won the coveted Champions League under the management of Thomas Tuchel where he was named in the competition’s Squad of the Season.

Upon signing the new contract, Chilwell said: “‘I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and I’m very happy to sign this extension to my contract.

“We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome.”

The hard work for Chilwell doesn’t stop here though, as he and his Chelsea team mates prepare to face Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tomorrow evening at 20:00 BST.