Exclusive: ‘Unlike Gravenberch’ – Manchester United told bargain price they could sign Sabitzer for

Manchester United could look to keep Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent basis this summer following his positive performances for the Red Devils this term.

Christian Falk confirmed in an exclusive reveal for CaughtOffside that the former RB Leipzig man ‘is for sale’ at the end of the season and could be snapped up for as little as £17.7m.

“It’s different with Marcel Sabitzer. FC Bayern are happy that their loanee is performing so well at Manchester United given that it will drive up his asking price,” the BILD journalist wrote. “Critically, unlike Gravenberch, Sabitzer is for sale! Offers upwards of €20m are welcome in Munich.”

At 29 years of age, that may still invite some raised eyebrows over in Manchester, though given how an inflated market has seen Liverpool ruled out of a move for top target Jude Bellingham this summer (and instead pursuing targets like off-limits Ryan Gravenberch), they would perhaps be wise to take advantage of the opportunity in question.

Ultimately, the Austrian appears to have become a crucial cog in Erik ten Hag’s rejuvenated machine, racking up nine starts in 13 fixtures.

Add on top his near match-winning display against Sevilla in the first-leg of their quarter-final clash and Sabitzer is certainly impressing when it counts for the top four hopefuls.

Even should United only squeeze another two or three good years out of the midfielder, a fee in the rough ballpark of £17m would still appear to represent great value.