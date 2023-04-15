Video Conor Gallagher’s effort is deflected in as Chelsea take the lead against Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Chelsea have taken the lead against Brighton with a goal from Conor Gallagher.

The unexpected strike came against the run of the game, with Brighton having multiple chances, including Evan Ferguson’s strike hitting the post.

In the 12th minute, Gallagher received a pass from Murdyk, and took a shot from the edge of the box that deflected off the defender and found the back of the net rather unluckily for the Brighton keeper.

