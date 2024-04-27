Video: Conor Gallagher thunderbolt rescues Chelsea a point

Conor Gallagher has drawn Chelsea level with a spectacular finish late to finish off a hard-fought second half.

The Blues remain ninth in the Premier League table after rescuing a point at Villa Park after going into the break two goals behind.

Noni Madueke’s composed finish gave his side a glimmer of hope as they pushed men forward in search of an equaliser.

That goal finally came in the 81st minute, courtesy of a thunderbolt from the left foot of midfielder Gallagher.