Video: Conor Gallagher thunderbolt rescues Chelsea a point

Conor Gallagher has drawn Chelsea level with a spectacular finish late to finish off a hard-fought second half.
The Blues remain ninth in the Premier League table after rescuing a point at Villa Park after going into the break two goals behind.
Noni Madueke’s composed finish gave his side a glimmer of hope as they pushed men forward in search of an equaliser.
That goal finally came in the 81st minute, courtesy of a thunderbolt from the left foot of midfielder Gallagher.
BRILLIANT FINISH 🔥
Conor Gallagher equalises for Chelsea in spectacular fashion 🤩
📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/POySB04fEB
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024