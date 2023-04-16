Newcastle United faced a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in a Premier League showdown yesterday.

Villa, under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, have seen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes since he took over from Steven Gerrard. Prior to Emery’s arrival, Villa had won only two out of 11 matches, sitting 16th and just two points above the relegation zone.

However, under Emery’s leadership, Villa has undergone a remarkable transformation, winning 12 out of 18 league matches and climbing up to 6th in the table, just three points behind 5th place Tottenham and six points behind 4th place Manchester United.

The convincing victory over Newcastle is itself a testament to the progress made under Emery’s stewardship, particularly considering the strong performance of Newcastle United throughout the season under Eddie Howe.

However, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was critical of Newcastle’s performance, highlighting the dominant display of Villa’s attack and their ability to make Newcastle’s defense, which is one of the best in the league, look average.

Shearer stated in a post-match interview with Premier League Productions:

“Right from the off in every position they battered Newcastle. They’ve made the best defence in the league look distinctly average. I know Watkins will get the headlines and rightly so because he was superb. But you could go right through that Aston Villa team. They all were brilliant. Could have been six or seven nil.”

Despite the defeat, Newcastle remains in contention for a top-four finish, and every remaining game is crucial in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

The race for the top four is tight, and Newcastle will need to bounce back quickly from the defeat against Villa to maintain their chances of securing a coveted spot among the league’s elite.