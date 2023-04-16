Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Anthony Martial’s future at Manchester United.

The French striker has recently returned to action for the Red Devils following nine games out with a hip injury.

Undoubtedly his side’s most clinical striker, Martial’s presence in and around the first team cannot be underestimated but his manager has admitted how his number nine’s poor injury and fitness record does make him difficult to rely on.

Interestingly though, despite being heavily linked with a summer exit after spending the second half of last season out on loan with Sevilla, Martial could still find that his long-term future is at Old Trafford.

Speaking to reporters in a recent press conference, when asked for his thoughts on the 27-year-old, Ten Hag said: “He’s a great player – he definitely has the qualities to play in top football – and when he is fit our team plays better.”

And going on to confirm he still wants Martial to be at the club next season, the United boss added: “From my point of view, yes [Martial will stay].”