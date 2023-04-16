Martin Odegaard breaks impressive Arsenal record with goal against West Ham

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season for the Gunners as the Norway international is spearheading their charge to the Premier League title.

The 24-year-old has stepped up massively since being given the captaincy at the start of the season and has contributed 11 goals and a further eight assists across the 30 matches he has played in the league.

Odegaard added his 11 against West Ham on Sunday and the goal broke an Arsenal record.

According to OPTA, the Norwegian has scored eight goals away from home in the Premier League this season, the most ever by an Arsenal midfielder in a single season in the competition.

8 – Martin Ødegaard has scored eight goals away from home in the Premier League this season, the most-ever by an @Arsenal midfielder in a single season in the competition. Silencer. pic.twitter.com/pGaRhYtKAb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2023

All this will mean nothing to Odegaard if Arsenal do not go on to win the Premier League. The Gunners are currently four points ahead of Man City having played one game more and it could all come down to when the pair clash at the Etihad later this month.

Either way, this Arsenal team is going places and will be in contention for more trophies in the near future with Odegaard leading them as captain.