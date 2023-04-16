Video: Arsenal let two goal lead slip again as West Ham level through Bowen

West Ham have levelled their clash with Arsenal at the London Stadium as a Jarrod Bowen goal has made it 2-2 with the Gunners having a 2-0 lead at one point. 

The North London club blew the home side away after 10 minutes as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard helped the away side storm into a 2-0 lead.

A silly foul in the box from Gabriel, following a mistake from Thomas Partey, lead to Benrahma converting from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 but the game is now level after Bowen volleyed home to make it 2-2.

This came after Saka missed a penalty and these few minutes could be crucial in the title race as it is the second week in a row that the Gunners have thrown away a 2-0 lead.

