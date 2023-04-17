Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on the title race as Arsenal start to “feel the pressure”

Arsenal had another weekend to forget in this extremely close Premier League title race, once again letting a 2-0 lead slip as they drew 2-2 away to West Ham United.

It’s surely now advantage Manchester City in the title race, with the Gunners showing signs of nerves as they enter the most crucial period of the season, but Fabrizio Romano has backed them to keep fighting until the end.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Italian journalist praised this strong season from Arsenal, adding that it can’t be considered a huge failure if they only end up finishing second to this Man City side.

Few would have expected Arsenal to be title contenders this season, and many have continued to write them off despite them enjoying fairly big leads at the top of the table for so much of the campaign, so it does seem strange to now be mocking them as ‘bottlers’ when they appear to be losing their grip on first place.

Romano certainly isn’t in that camp as he praises Mikel Arteta’s side and suggests it’s normal for a group of relatively young and inexperienced players to be feeling the pressure at this point in the title race.

“I think we’re really starting to see Arsenal feel the pressure as we edge closer towards the end of the season – it’s the first time in the title race for many of these players so it’s a normal situation to see some nerves,” Romano said.

“I’m sure Arsenal will fight until the end, no doubts on that; also, it’s no disappointment in any case as their project has developed in amazing way in the last two years and I’m sure it will continue.”

We saw Liverpool finish just a point behind Man City in 2018/19, before strolling to the title a year later, so there’s no reason this hugely talented Arsenal squad can’t build on this season if they ultimately miss out on the title.