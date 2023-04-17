Liverpool keen on star who is unhappy and set to discuss transfer situation soon

Liverpool are keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is unsettled and planning to hold talks over his future at the Allianz Arena.

The Netherlands international joined Bayern from Ajax, where he looked one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, and one imagines the Bavarian giants won’t be keen to lose him too soon.

Still, it’s been a difficult first season at Bayern for Gravenberch, and Fabrizio Romano has explained that the 20-year-old is not happy with his situation.

This could present an opportunity for Liverpool, who like the player, according to Romano, while talks should take place soon over his future with his current club.

Liverpool need to strengthen in midfield this summer after a below-par campaign, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and others looking past their best, while both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to be out of contract in the summer.

Discussing Gravenberch on his YouTube channel, via his CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Romano said: “Ryan Gravenberch is not happy with his situation at Bayern. He wants to play but there is not enough space for him in this squad.

“He will have a conversation with Thomas Tuchel towards the end of the season to determine his future. This situation is open, Bayern think he’s a top talent and this is why they will fight to keep the player, but Premier League interest is there.

“Liverpool appreciate the player, and they’re not the only ones, there are other clubs following his situation so the Dutch midfielder is one to keep an eye on this summer.”