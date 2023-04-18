Man United’s stance on Jude Bellingham transfer made clear

Man United will not be drawn into a bidding war for Jude Bellingham as the Red Devils reportedly still have an outside chance of landing the Borussia Dortmund star.

It was reported last week by Patrick Berger, that Man United manager Erik ten Hag desperately wants the Dortmund midfielder to partner Casemiro next season and will make one last move to convince the teenager to move to Old Trafford this summer before the teenager makes a final decision.

This followed a report from Manchester Evening News which stated that Man United still believe they can land the England international and that Ten Hag will make a second pitch to the player to move to Old Trafford.

However, according to Melissa Reddy, the Manchester club are unlikely to get into a bidding war for Bellingham as their priority this summer is to strengthen their front line.

Manchester United are unlikely to get in a bidding war for Jude Bellingham. Their priority this summer is to strengthen their front-line. (Source: @MelissaReddy_)

Man City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners in the race for Bellingham and it will be a very hard move for Man United to pull off as it is very late to be joining.

United are expected to sign a top-class striker this summer, and one of either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen will likely set them back over £100m.

Signing a striker and Bellingham will cost over £200m this summer and if United need to address other areas, then this will certainly become impossible.