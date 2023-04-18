Video: Valverde’s quick feet gives Rodrygo easiest chance to put Real Madrid 2-0 at Chelsea

For the second time in their Champions League quarter final second leg Rodrygo Goes scored for Real Madrid, and on this occasion it was enough to ensure there was no way back for Chelsea.

Fede Valverde’s wonderfully quick feet saw him able to present a chance for Rodrygo that he couldn’t possibly miss, the Brazilian almost on the goal line before he smashed the ball into the net.

It meant that the Blues would need to score at least four in the final 10 minutes and that was, ultimately, beyond them.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

