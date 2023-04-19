Revealed: Newcastle in the mix for signing of £60m Premier League sensation

Newcastle United are one of the clubs likely to be in the mix for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Ben Jacobs.

The exciting young Belgium international has been superb in the Premier League this season, and his stay at Everton could end up being a short one.

Although the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been strongly linked with Onana in recent times, Jacobs has suggested that they won’t be prioritising the 21-year-old at the moment.

This could open the door for Newcastle to make a move, as they’re in the market for that kind of player, while Jacobs also says Atletico Madrid could be one to watch.

“It’s going to be difficult for the Toffees to keep hold of Onana if they go down,” Jacobs wrote.

“Everton also really need more outgoings due to their financial situation, even after the £45m sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle. Farhad Moshiri continues to seek investment, with US firm 777 Partners the latest to show interest. It’s tricky, though, since suitors can pitch to players now and offer something stable. Everton, on the other hand, must wait and see what league they are in first. Both investors and players are unlikely to commit to anything now until they know whether Everton have secured their Premier League status. Even with Pickford, who did sign a new deal recently, there is an understanding (if not an actual clause) he can leave if Everton get relegated.

“The Toffees paid £33m for Onana to Lille last summer and given his form may be able to get £60m+ for him if they sell. From what I am told Arsenal and Chelsea have other priorities. Both want West Ham’s Declan Rice, with Arsenal frontrunners right now.

“But more broadly both clubs want a defensive midfielder, as do Newcastle. Atletico Madrid could be one to watch as well. Onana’s Belgium teammate Axel Witsel has been full of praise for Onana, but given dream is to play in the Premier League it might be hard for a non-English suitor to prize him away after an impressive first season at Goodison Park.”