Chelsea in ‘panic’ mode as revelations come to light that ‘almost every player is up for sale’

Things are starting to go very wrong for Todd Boehly at Chelsea, and it seems that they’re about to get a whole lot worse.

The American made a huge name for himself during the past couple of transfer windows when he lavished some €611m/£541m on players (per transfermarkt), but Financial Fair Play was always going to come back to bite him and the Blues if there was no plan in place to thing out an incredibly bloated squad.

The Guardian (subscription required) note that latest accounts for the club show a loss of £121.3m, and that there are a lot of expensive mistakes that have been made playing wise.

Indeed, the report even suggests that sources have spoken of there being a ‘panic’ at the club and that ‘almost every player is up for sale.’

If that is anywhere close to being correct information, it presents a huge problem for the owner and the next manager.

Whether it’s Julian Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique – both linked by The Telegraph (subscription required) – or anyone else, they will need to understand the lay of the land in terms of who can stay and who has to go, as well as who can be brought in, before committing themselves to what’s become a haphazard project.

Even if the new man in charge is comfortable with his squad and sees potential in the club’s academy and youth players, will he accept having Boehly coming down in the dressing room to address the players as he apparently was about to do in this Sky Sports clip?

This shouldn’t be the Todd Boehly show, but with each passing day, the American seems to be more and more ensconced in Chelsea’s story than ever.