Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The 25-year-old was recently in England and the Premier League club have been in touch with his representatives through intermediaries. According to a report from 90 Min, the French international winger could be available at the end of the season and Newcastle are hoping to secure his services.

Dembélé has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2024 and Barcelona could look to cash in on him if he does not extend his contract with them. The Spanish outfit will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Newcastle could use more quality in the final third and the 2018 World Cup winner would be a sensational acquisition. He is entering his peak years and he could be an indispensable asset for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification next season and they will be an attractive destination for most players if they manage to finish in the top four. Furthermore, they have an ambitious project with significant resources at their disposal.

Dembele could be tempted to move to the Premier League in the summer and Newcastle would represent an exciting opportunity for him. Meanwhile, Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they will be able to recoup some money as well.

The 25-year-old has eight goals and seven assists to his name this season and his playing style seems like a good fit for English football in theory. If he manages to adapt quickly, he could be a star for Newcastle next season.